ECP hears contempt case against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The election commission on Thursday heard contempt case against Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

A four-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani heard the case.

Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of the PTI and sought the ECP to adjourn the case. “Faisal Chaudhry has been in Lahore and could not reach due to blockade of roads,” the counsel said.

“Anwar Mansoor has been in Karachi, I am an assistant lawyer and not the advocate in the case,” Ali Bukhari further said. “They have in calls asked me to get adjournment in the case,” he said. “I am filing a written application from Anwar Mansoor for adjournment,” the counsel added.

“We have to meet the requirement of justice. You have yourself blocked roads and now saying could not come owing to roadblocks,” ECP member observed.

“The court has restrained the ECP against adverse action but not stopped from proceedings in the case,” election commission member further remarked. “Issuing bailable warrants is not an adverse action,” he added.

“An action under Section 512 could have taken to declare them absconder, if they fail to appear,” ECP member said. “Are you assuring they will appear in the next hearing,” election commission member said.

The ECP panel adjourned hearing of the case until November 22.

The ECP conducting election commission contempt case against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders who have challenged the case against them at different high courts of the country.

The ECP has filed a constitutional petition with the Supreme Court to transfer challenges to its contempt cases against PTI leaders from different high courts to a single one.

