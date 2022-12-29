ECP hints at holding Islamabad LG polls in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has hinted at organising the Islamabad Local Government (LG) polls in the month of Ramazan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ECP officials met the Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali regarding the organisation of the Islamabad LG elections. The meeting was also attended by ECP’s DG Law and special secretary. They held consultations in light of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict.

The election commission hinted at organising the LG polls in Ramazan month, sources said. In 1997, the general elections had been organised in the Ramazan month.

The ECP officials will also hold consultations with the Ministry of Interior regarding the local government elections in the federal capital.

Rs10m financial loss

The postponement of Islamabad Local Government (LG) polls caused a huge financial loss to the national exchequer as the printing of ballot papers was completely wasted.

Sources closer to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told ARY News that ballot papers were printed at the cost of Rs10 million. However, the ballot papers were completely wasted after the postponement order that was issued a few days before the LG elections scheduled for December 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election commission postponed the LG elections in Islamabad after the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) sought to delay the polls on the pretext of an increase in the number of union councils (UCs).

