ECP to hold by elections on NA, provincial seats on April 21

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold by elections on vacant national and provincial assembly seats, on April 21, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission has announced its schedule of by elections on vacant assemblies’ seats across the country.

The electoral body will hold elections on six National Assembly seats, two seats each of KP and Balochistan assemblies and 12 vacant seats of Punjab Assembly.

The candidates could submit their nomination papers from 16-18 March and preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on March 18, election commission said.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 21.

It is pertinent to mention here that the People’s Party has decided to field Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as its candidate on the National Assembly seat vacated after Asif Ali Zardari’s election as the President of Pakistan.

The Senate by election on six vacant seats, from Islamabad, Sindh and Balochistan on Thursday March 14 (tomorrow).

According to the election commission, polling will be held at the upper house of parliament as well as at Sindh and Balochistan assemblies in Karachi and Quetta from 9:00am to 4:00pm on Thursday.

Among these general category seats, one fall vacant in the federal capital, two in Sindh, and three in Balochistan as senators relinquished their seats, following their election as members of the National Assembly as well as provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan.