ECP holds code of conduct meeting for Karachi mayoral election

KARACHI: The election commission on Tuesday held a meeting to set the code of conduct for Karachi’s mayor and deputy mayor’s election, ARY News reported.

The meeting was attended by People’s Party’s candidates for mayor and deputy mayor Murtaza Wahab, Salman Murad, Jamaat Islami’s Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Saifuddin advocate and other candidates.

Hafiz Naeem raised the issue of the PTI’s missing UC chairmen in the election commission meeting, sources said.

According to election commission sources, KMC building has been declared the polling station for the mayoral election.

The total number of seats in the City Council is 371 and successful candidate for Karachi’s mayor needs at least 186 votes to win the majority in the council.

The election of the mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15.

The ECP schedule stated that the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14.

On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.