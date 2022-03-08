ECP holds political parties’ session over election code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: A meeting over the differences between the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government has been underway, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The representatives of political parties attending consultation over the code of conduct at the ECP office here.

People’s Party’s Farhatullah Babar, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, Farrukh Habib of PTI, Zahid Hamid and Taj Haider are attending the meeting with the ECP officials.

It was decided to prepare a new code of conduct for General Election 2023 and local bodies election.

“The work on the new code of conduct has started in the election commission,” sources said.

The session also discussed change in the recently promulgated Elections Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022.

The ECP had earlier decided to formulate a new code of conduct for the upcoming local government and 2023 general elections.

The election monitoring body had invited all parliamentary parties for consultations on the code of conduct.

It is noteworthy that the Elections Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Former UC chairman Islamabad Sardar Mehtab filed a petition, pleading with the court to declare the presidential ordinance null and void.

