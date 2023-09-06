ECP to invite foreign observers, media for General Elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to invite foreign observers and media for the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“All preparations for invitation to foreign election observers and media, have been completeds and a code of conduct has been finalized,” election commission sources said.

According to ECP sources, the foreign observers will be issued invitations as and when the election schedule will be announced.

“The election commission will issue cards to election observers and the media with special security features,” sources said.

“The cards with special security features for foreign observers, have already been prepared,” sources said. “Foreign observers and media will be given access to enter the polling stations,” according to sources.

“Foreign observes could also inspect transparency of the vote counting and compilation of the election results,” ECP sources added.