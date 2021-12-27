ECP issues delimitation schedule for Punjab LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the schedule for delimitation of village and neighborhood councils in Punjab province ahead of local government (LG) elections, ARY News reported.

According to notification, the election body has directed officials concerned to complete the delimitation of village and neighborhood councils in Punjab by March 22, 2022.

According to the schedule, the polls supervisory body will issue the initial list of village and neighborhood councils on February 10.

Candidates could file their objections to these delimitations by February 25 while the ECP will decide about these objections by March 12.

The ECP will issue the final list for village and neighborhood council’s delimitation on March 22.

Read more: Punjab amends LG Act to elect mayor, other officials

Earlier this month, Governor Punjab completed the final stage of the new ordinance by signing the Punjab Local Government Ordinance which was earlier approved by the Punjab cabinet.

For the first time, the people will elect their mayors directly by their vote and with the power of their vote, the people will be able to elect the representatives of their choice.

On Dec. 20, the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 was challenged in the Lahore High Court.

Chairperson District Council Sialkot, Hina Arshad had challenged the ordinance citing it in contradiction with the constitution. The applicant in her plea stated that powers have been given to the administrators in the LG Ordinance 202, though it was declared null and void by the Lahore High Court earlier.

Terming the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 against the constitution of Pakistan, Miss Arshad has urged the LHC to strike down sections 3 and 71 of the local government ordinance.

