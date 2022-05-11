ECP issues detailed schdeule for first phase of Sindh LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a detailed schedule for the first phase of the Local Body elections (LG polls) in Sindh.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, the last date to submit nomination papers for the elections will be May 16. An initial list of candidates will be publicised on May 17.

A review of the nomination papers will be held until May 20, while any complaints against the nomination can be filed latest by May 24. The ECP complete the review of complaints by May 27.

According to ECP, the final candidate list will be issued on May 28 while the last date for any candidate to retract their nomination will be May 30.

ECP will allot electoral symbols to the candidates by May 31, and polling for the local body elections in Sindh is scheduled to take place on June 26.

The submission of the nomination papers had begun on May 9.

According to the election body, the nomination papers for the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh can be submitted to the returning officers (ROs) from May 10 to 16.

