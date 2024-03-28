ECP issues final list of candidates for Senate election

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a final list of candidates for upcoming Senate elections to be held on April 2, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan declared victories of seven Senate candidates on general seats including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rashid, Nasir Mehmood, Talal Chaudhry elected unopposed.

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi of the ruling coalition has also been elected.

Sunni Ittehad Council’s Hamid Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas have been elected on the Senate’s general seats.

Related: Senate election: Deadlock persists between PPP, PML-N over women seats

Now the elections will only be held on five seats from Punjab including two technocrat seats, two women-reserved seats and one minority seat.