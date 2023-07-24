ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in contempt case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the non-bailable warrants were issued in the case related to the contempt of Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP ordered police to arrest the PTI chairman and present him tomorrow at 10am before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided to indict former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in a case related to the contempt of the electoral body.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Imran Khan and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed electoral body as a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.

A four-member commission headed by Sindh member Nisar Durrani announced the reserved verdict on the reservations raised by the PTI.

The Election Commission of Pakistan while rejecting the reservations of PTI said the accused did not appear before the electoral body as usual.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier announced to issue bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief and other senior party leaders, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, for failing to appear before the commission in contempt proceedings.