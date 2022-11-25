ECP issues notification for January 15 Karachi, Hyd LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the notification for local bodies elections (LG Polls) in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ECP issued a notification announcing the LG polls in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions of Sindh on January 15, 2023. The ECP has also assigned Returning Officers to the divisions.

Earlier on November 22, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict on holding local government elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on Nov 15 after hearing the pleas against delay in holding the polls.

During the Nov 15 hearing, Jamaat-i-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, MQM’s Waseem Akhtar, Karachi Administrator and PPP leader Murtaza Wahab and Sindh inspector general of police appeared before the commission.

In its verdict, the election commission has announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The ECP also directed Interior Ministry, IGP Sindh to provide security for LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

