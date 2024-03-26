25.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

ECP issues revised list for upcoming Senate elections

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a revised list of female candidates for upcoming Senate elections to be held on April 2.

The ECP notification states that four candidates will now contest for two reserved seats of the Senate for women from Punjab.

The list features Anusha Rehman and Bushra Anjum Butt, who secured tickets from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Faiza Malik representing the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Sanam Javed nominated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the Senate seats in Punjab.

The Appellate Tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) has accepted the appeal of Sanam Javed and allowed her to contest the Senate elections.

The tribunal comprises of LHC Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan ordered the ECP to include the name of Sanam Javed in the list of the candidates, contesting Senate elections.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.