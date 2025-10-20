ECP issues revised schedule for by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced a revised schedule for by-elections in constituencies where polls were earlier postponed due to flooding following heavy rains and disposal of water by India.

According to the notification, by-elections will be held in five constituencies of Faisalabad and Sahiwal, including NA-96, NA-104, NA-143, PP-98, and PP-203.

The last date for filing appeals against the Returning Officers’ decisions is October 24, while the Appellate Tribunal will decide on these appeals by October 31.

The revised list of candidates will be published on November 1, and November 3 has been set as the final date for withdrawal of candidature.

Election symbols will be allotted on November 4, and polling for the by-elections will take place on November 23.

The schedule has been issued under the Election Act, 2017, with the ECP directing all candidates and parties to strictly adhere to the code of conduct.

