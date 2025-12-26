ECP issues revised schedule for Islamabad LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued a revised schedule for the local government elections in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, elections for general seats of union councils will be held on 15 February.

The process for submission of nomination papers will continue until 30 December. The preliminary list of candidates will be published on 31 December 2025.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from 1 to 6 January 2026. Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers may be filed between 7 and 10 January, while decisions on these appeals will be announced from 12 to 15 January.

The revised list of candidates will be released on 16 January. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers has been set for 17 January.

Election symbols will be allotted on 19 January, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced.

Earlier, the Federal Constitutional Court had issued notices to Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, the Election Commission and other relevant parties, seeking written replies in the matter.

The court has deferred the hearing until the third week of January 2026, while keeping the existing schedule and the Balochistan High Court’s decision in abeyance.

During proceedings, Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan questioned the rationale of holding elections that could later be declared null and void.