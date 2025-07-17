ECP issues schedule for NA-175 by-election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the the by-election in NA-175 Muzaffargarh, following the disqualification of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed MNA Jamshed Dasti.

The ECP had disqualified Jamshed Dasti for holding a fake intermediate certificate in a reference filed by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. A three-member ECP bench, headed by Nisar Ahmad Durrani, and comprising Shah Mohammad Jatoi and Justice (retd) Ikram Ullah Khan, also ruled that Jamshed Dasti had committed an offence pu­­nishable under the Elec­tion Act. The elction watchdog also recommended a legal action against him.

According to the ECP schedule, nomination papers can be submitted from July 23 to 25, 2025 and the initial list of candidates will be published on July 26.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by August 1 while appeals against the approval or rejection of nomination papers can be filed until August 5. The appellate tribunal will decide on the appeals by August 12.

The revised list of candidates will be released on August 13, 2025 and candidates may withdraw their nomination papers by August 15. The ECP will allot the electoral symbols to candidates on August 16.

The ECP has appointed Muhammad Awais as the District Returning Officer (DRO) and Khizar Zahra as the Returning Officer (RO) for the by-election.

It is to be noted here that Jamshed Dasti emerged victorious from NA-175 in the general elections 2024, securing 113,253 votes. Irshad Ahmad Khan of Pakistan People’s Party stood second with 71,997 votes followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Hammad Nawaz Khan who could get 47,350 votes.