Wednesday, March 15, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

ECP issues schedule for new delimitations in Islamabad

test

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday unveiled the schedule of new delimitations for Islamabad local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP schedule, the delimitation process begins for 125 Union Councils (UCs). The commission will establish 750 general wards and 250 women wards in the constituencies.

The ECP spokesman said that the delimitation process of Islamabad will be completed by May 18. The regional election commissioner Rawalpindi was given the responsibility of the delimitations.

According to the schedule, objections regarding the constituencies will be submitted to the concerned authority comprising of election commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.