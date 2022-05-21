ECP issues show-cause notice to PM Shehbaz Shareef

Islamabad: ECP on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef for failing to conduct intra-party elections of PML-N, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a show-cause notice to PML-N President Shehbaz Shareef for failing to conduct the intraparty elections of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). The last date to conduct the intraparty elections for the PML-N was March 22, 2022.

The ECP had extended the date on PML-N’s request to May 14, but the party failed to submit the certificate of elections to the ECP within the given time.

The ECP warned the party president that the party can be disqualified for not conducting intraparty elections. All registered political parties were ordered to conduct an intraparty election by the ECP on September 11, 2022.

According to the notice, not conducting timely intraparty elections is a violation of the law as well as their party manifesto.

