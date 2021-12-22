ECP lifts fines imposed on Bilawal Bhutto, lawmakers for code breach

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disposed of the election code of conduct violation case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party lawmakers, ARY News reported.

The fines were removed after the DMO did not give any decision nor did he refer the matter to the commission.

According to the ECP decision, the PPP lawmakers including party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have assured the implementation of the code of conduct.

The fine imposed on the six party members has also been cancelled.

Read More: KP LB ELECTIONS: ECP FINES BILAWAL BHUTTO, PPP LEADERS OVER VIOLATIONS

ECP had imposed fines of Rs50,000 on politicians including Saeed Ghani, Bilawal Bhutto, Khursheed Shah, CM Murad Ali Shah under charges of violation of code of conduct.

The DMO had imposed fine on a number of other lawmakers for addressing the public meeting, despite the announcement of local elections, which took place on Dec 19 in 17 districts of K-P.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!