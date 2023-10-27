ECP ‘likely’ to set January 28 for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is considering fixing January 28 as the date to hold the general elections 2024 across the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the details, the Election Commission has proposed to hold the general elections in the country on January 28, 2024, however, sources stated that the ECP is consulting to fix Sunday as the day for polling.

The sources within the ECP stated that the Supreme Court will be informed regarding the election schedule, after the completion of delimitation of constituencies which is expected to conclude by November 30.

Earlier to this, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday denied impressions that general elections could see a further delay in the country.

The ECP said that the schedule for the general elections will be announced immediately after the announcement of the delimitations.

The statement added that the first stage in creating fresh delimitations has already been completed and the second would be completed on October 27. “A final list will be issued by November 30,” the statement added.

Reacting to President Arif Alvi’s remarks regarding the delay in general elections, the election body said that “it is fully prepared to hold polls”.