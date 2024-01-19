16.9 C
ECP moved against use of plastic, panaflex during elections campaign

ISLAMABAD: A non-governmental organisation (NGO) has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Punjab government seeking ban on use of plastic materials during the General Elections 2024 campaign.

In different pleas, the NGO maintained that the plastic material, banners and panaflex will increase the pollution. It said that in the wake of the elections 2024, it is expected that millions of panaflex and banners would be used by the candidates.

The NGO in its pleas maintained that millions of tons of plastic will be used in the election campaign, demanding that the same should be banned.

It said that a policy to ban the use of plastic in election campaigns should be devised and implemented.

Earlier on January 16, the ECP has completed all preparations to hold polling for the National and Provincial assemblies on February 08.

While talking to state-run Tv, ECP Spokesperson Syed Nadeem Haider urged the general public to exercise their right to vote on polling day.

The spokesperson mentioned that election symbols have been allocated to the contesting candidates, and the ECP is set to start the printing of ballot papers.

Syed Nadeem Haider also stated that monitoring cells have been set up at the provincial level as well as at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad to ensure the implementation of the election Code of Conduct.

