ECP moved against use of plastic, panaflex during elections campaign

ISLAMABAD: A non-governmental organisation (NGO) has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Punjab government seeking ban on use of plastic materials during the General Elections 2024 campaign.

In different pleas, the NGO maintained that the plastic material, banners and panaflex will increase the pollution. It said that in the wake of the elections 2024, it is expected that millions of panaflex and banners would be used by the candidates.

The NGO in its pleas maintained that millions of tons of plastic will be used in the election campaign, demanding that the same should be banned.

It said that a policy to ban the use of plastic in election campaigns should be devised and implemented.

