ECP moved for lifetime disqualification of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Election Commission of Commission for the lifetime disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, ARY News reported.

The development comes after ECP, in a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, said it has found that the PTI received prohibited funding.

Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah filed the petition in the election watchdog seeking lifetime disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The petitioner stated that Imran Khan has submitted a “false affidavit” with ECP there he should be lifetime disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

The ECP also said that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted a misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case. The electoral watchdog also decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

