ECP moves to SC again over reserved seats dilemma

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again moved the Supreme Court, to seek guidance on allocation of reserved seats to the PTI.

The ECP has filed a review petition in the top court, challenging the clarification of majority of SC judges on the reserved seats verdict issued on September 14.

The ECP noted that ECP is not responsible for delaying the verdict by the SC as it challenged the July 12 verdict on July 25 but the clarification was issued on September 14.

The ECP has also stated in its review plea that neither PTI, nor the electoral body was issued notices regarding the relevant documents of the PTI.

On July 12, the SC through a majority of 8 to 5 ruled that the PTI was entitled to the seats reserved for women and minorities, which the ECP had initially distributed among other parties.

Eight judges who gave a majority verdict including Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan issued the clarification.

“Putting together the record placed before us [top court], and considering the same in light of the short order, leaves in little doubt that the clarification sought by the commission is nothing more than a contrived device and adoption of dilatory tactics,” the eight judges ruled in the order.

“Having itself recognised Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as the chairman of PTI, the commission cannot now turn around and purport to seek guidance from the court with regard to how the certifications are to be dealt with. The commission cannot approbate and reprobate, taking whatever [shifting] stance as it desires and as may seem to suit its immediate purposes for the moment,” the order read.