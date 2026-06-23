ECP mulls over local bodies polls in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday mulled over holding local government elections in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A session of the ECP chaired by chief election commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja summoned chief secretary and secretary local government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 1st in personal capacity.

The meeting also decided to issue a notice to the KP government after its failure to provide required maps and data to the election commission.

The session directed the KP government to provide maps and the data of 15 districts before July 1st.

The ECP also expressed concern over Islamabad administration’s not providing required maps and notification to the ECP till now and decided to serve notice to the Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of the capital city.

The matter of the Islamabad local councils’ election was also fixed for hearing on July 1st.

The meeting was directed to prepare schedule for local elections in Punjab after completion of delimitation in the province.