ECP mulls over preparations for Punjab and KP elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday considered over preparations for Punjab, KP assemblies’ elections and by elections, ARY News reported.

The session chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, was briefed that the election commission has completed preparations for electoral material, polling stations and voter lists.

The session was informed that the electoral body was prepared to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting decided to contact governors of the two provinces to fix polling date for election Punjab and KP. The ECP decided to issue the election schedule after decision on the polling day.

The meeting was directed to step up preparations for elections and early completion of the process of appointment of presiding officers and other election staff.

The session was attended by the election commission’s members, provincial election commissioners and officials from all wings of the ECP.

After dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies, the government and opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appointed former bureaucrat Azam Khan as caretaker chief minister.

However, in Punjab the parliamentary panel comprised of the opposition and government members failed to reach on concensus on the caretaker chief minister.

As per the procedure, the matter was decided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which named Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab to lead the interim setup in the province.

