ECP not empowered to disqualify under Article 62-(i)-F: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday said that the election commission was not empowered to disqualify a public representative under Article 62-(i)-F, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed this while hearing Faisal Vawda’s plea against his lifetime disqualification.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, which also comprised of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayisha Malik, hearing the case.

“The election commission decided the matter after considering over the facts, which was upheld by the high court,” Chief Justice Bandial said. “Now you should tell if the high court’s decision was relevant or not under the Article 62-(i)-F,” Justice Bandial said.

“The supreme court should also be suggested whether it could issue a new declaration under Article 187 or not,” the CJP asked.

The court framed two questions with regard to lifetime disqualification of Faisal Vawda during the hearing.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till November 09.

The apex court hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda’s appeal against his lifetime disqualification over dual nationality.

Comments