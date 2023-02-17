ECP not taking dictation from anyone: spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has clarified that it is not taking dictation from anyone, ARY News reported on Friday.

The spokesperson said that ECP is a constitutional institution which is performing within the legal, constitutional and mandated boundaries.

It added that ECP is not taking dictation from anyone and working impartially and independently. The ECP took decisions on hundreds of petitions through its benches.

READ: ECP CHALLENGES LHC’S VERDICT ON PUNJAB ELECTION DATE

The spokesperson said that after the end of the term in the Senate, elections were successfully held on 48 seats in 2021; by-elections in 5 constituencies of the Senate; and by-elections in 19 constituencies of the National Assembly and 40 constituencies of the provincial assemblies were ensured.

The commission revised and updated the electoral lists across the country and published them on October 7, last year, for the upcoming general elections. The commission successfully conducted cantonment board elections during 2021-22, he added.

Local government elections were organised in Balochistan and Sindh provinces after respective delimitations, he concluded.

Comments