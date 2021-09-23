ECP notices: Federal ministers seek more time to submit reply

ISLAMABAD: The federal ministers including Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Azam Swati have sought more time to submit their reply to the notices served by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Railways Minister Azam Swati have not submitted their reply to the ECP notices so far.

Both ministers have sought a period of 1.5 months from the ECP to submit their response. The federal ministers sought six-week time from the election commission through their lawyer, sources added.

It was learnt that Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati will reply the ECP notices after reviewing the legal aspects. Sources said that ECP will review the matter on Friday (tomorrow).

On September 16, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had served notices to Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over their scathing remarks on the election body for its objection on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

The ECP had also sought evidence from Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry after they levelled allegations against the election body in a press conference.

The notices were issued after a session of the election commission chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had alleged during a press conference on Friday alongside other ministers that ECP and CEC were becoming the headquarters of the opposition parties and acting as their mouthpiece.

Federal Minister Azam Swati had accused the election commission of taking bribes from the companies to manufacture electronic voting machines (EVMs).