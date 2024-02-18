ECP notifies 36 KP NA seat winners

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified the winners for 36 National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The ECP, in a notification issued here, has asked the returned candidates to affiliate with a political party of their choice within the next three days.

Among the declared victors are Sibghatullah from NA-4 Upper Dir, Gohar Ali Khan from NA-10 Buner, and Umar Ayub from NA-18 Haripur.

The notification affirmed Asad Qaiser’s success in NA-19 Swabi and Shandana Gulzar’s victory in NA-30 Peshawar.

Shehryar Afridi clinched victory in NA-35 Kohat, while Sher Afzal Marwat secured success in NA-41 Lakky Marwat.

Additionally, the notification underscored the victories of a member each from the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and MWM in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The province contributed 45 seats to the National Assembly, including 10 reserved for women.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released victory notification of ten more candidates including nine of PML-N after elections 2024.

According to the notification, Mukhtar Ahmed Malik, Ghulam Muhammad and Qaiser Ahmed of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were declared winners from NA-82, Sargodha, NA-93 Chiniot and NA-94 Chiniot, respectively.

From Faisalabad’s National Assembly, NA-98, Chaudhry Muhammad Shehbaz Babar has been declared the winner with 119443 votes.