ECP notifies delimitation committees for LG Polls in Sindh

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced its schedule of delimitation committees for holding local government polls in Sindh, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The election commission has notified that the delimitation for local bodies election in Sindh will be finalized between December 1st to February 23, according to a notification issued by the ECP.

The final list of delimitation will be displayed on Feb 23, the ECP said.

“In the first phase ground work including maps will be prepared from Dec 1 to 15,” according to the election commission. “From Dec 16 to January 1st, the limits of the union councils and committees wards will be determined,” the ECP said.

The election commission has constituted new delimitation committees, comprises of three members, in each district of Sindh.

“The delimitation commission committee will be comprised of District Election Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner and the the election officer.”

“The committee will be authorized to determine limits of the union council, union committee and wards,” the ECP announced.

Sindh had amended its local government law in Feb 2015 to give delimitation powers to the election commission.

It is to be mentioned here that the ECP has earlier announced twice constitution of delimitation committees for local government polls in Sindh, i.e. in September last year and June this year.

The local councils had completed their previous tenure in the province on August 31.

