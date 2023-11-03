25.9 C
ECP notifies general elections on February 8

By Zahid Mashwani
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024, ARY news reported on Friday.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after, the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the ECP submitted the record of meeting with the president.

President-CEC meeting

On Thursday, CJP Isa ordered the ECP to consult President Alvi on the matter of finalising the election date and inform the top court.

Following the SC’s directives, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja met president and unanimously agreed on holding general elections in the country on February 8, 2024.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suggested ‘three dates’ to President Dr Arif Alvi for the general elections 2024.

The meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) led delegation continued for an hour at the President’s House.

