ECP notifies winners of 21 National Assembly seats of Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has notified the winning candidates of the National Assembly’s 21 constituencies of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP has notified following candidates returned elected from various NA constituencies of Karachi: –

The Pakistan People’s Party’s Jam Abdul Karim returned elected from Karachi’s NA-229.

The PPP’s Agha Rafiullah elected from Karachi’s NA-230.

The PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch elected from Karachi’s NA-231.

The MQM-Pakistan’s Aasia Ishaq returned elected from Karachi’s NA-232.

The MQM-P’s Muhammad Javed Hanif returned elected from Karachi’s NA-233.

The MQM-P’s Muhammad Moin Aamir returned elected from Karachi’s NA-234.

The MQM-P’s Muhammad Iqbal Khan returned elected from Karachi’s NA-235.

The MQM-P’s Hassan Sabir returned elected from Karachi’s NA-236.

The PPP’s Asad Alam Niazi elected from Karachi’s NA-237.

The PPP’s Nabil Gabol elected from Karachi’s NA-239.

The MQM-P’s Arshad Abdulla Vohra elected from Karachi’s NA-240.

The PPP’s Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig elected from Karachi’s NA-241.

The MQM-P’s Mustafa Kamal elected from Karachi’s NA-242.

The PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel elected from Karachi’s NA-243.

The MQM-P’s Farooq Sattar elected from Karachi’s NA-244.

The MQM-P’s Syed Hafeezuddin elected from Karachi’s NA-245.

The MQM-P’s Ameen ul Haq elected from Karachi’s NA-246.

The MQM-P’s Khawaja Izharul Hassan elected from Karachi’s NA-247.

The MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui elected from Karachi’s NA-248.

The MQM-P’s Ahmad Saleem Siddiqui elected from Karachi’s NA-249.

The MQM-P’s Farhan Chishti elected from Karachi’s NA-250.

According to the notification, the MQM-P has won 14 and the PPP 7 NA seats from the metropolis.