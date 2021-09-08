ECP objections over electronic voting are biased, Science ministry says

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Science and Technology tasked to produce the electronic voting machines (EVM) has Wednesday said the objections raised yesterday by the election commission were prejudiced and unsubstantiated, ARY News reproted.

Our technical team was summoned in the Election Commission of Paksitan (ECP) office just today to brief the authority over the EVMs but it has already raised objections to before even the briefing, said federal science minister Shbili Faraz.

ECP submitted its report on the use of EVM to the parliamentary standing committee, raising about 37 objections.

It, however, agreed that step by step introduction and implementation of EVMs may be helpful in achieving transparency in voting.

Shibli Faraz said our technical team briefed the ECP today but the poll regulatory had already raised and submitted its objections the day before.

The objections are not on technical grounds but were raised on general matters, the ministry officials claimed.

Ballot papers for Sindh cantonment board polls reach Karachi

Separately yesterday, ballot papers printing for election on 53 seats of eight cantonment boards in Sindh has been completed.

The ballot papers, total 5,31,700 in number, have been brought to Karachi for the election at six cantonment boards in the port city and two boards in Hyderabad and Pannu Aqil, for the election scheduled on September 12.

The voters in six cantonment boards of Karachi will elect their representatives on 42 seats. While, in Hyderabad and Pannu Aqil 11 members of cantonment boards will be elected.