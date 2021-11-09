ECP orders Balochistan to provide details for LG Polls in 2 weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday ordered the Balochistan government to provide all details for local government elections in province within two weeks, ARY News reported.

The ECP had reserved its verdict regarding the local government polls in Balochistan in the previous hearing.

The Election Commission of Pakistan directed the Chief Secretary Balochistan and provincial secretary local government to provide details of rural and urban local councils within two weeks. “The plan of the council with maps and notifications should be provided to the election commission,” the ECP panel said in its ruling.

“In any case the election commission will begin delimitation of local councils in Balochistan from December 06,” the ECP said.

The ECP also directed concerned election commission office Balochistan to initiate its planning for delimitation of constituencies in province.

The election commission’s decision has been signed by the Election Commission of Pakistan members Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi.

In the previous hearing for LG polls in Balochistan, the provincial government officials said that the Constitution authorizes the government for delimitation. To this, the ECP members remarked that the provincial government should organise the polls as well if it is going to finalise the delimitation.

The Balochistan government representative told the Election Commission of Pakistan that the chief minister has just assumed the charge and added that the CM wants to hold a meeting with the ECP next week.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had reserved its verdict on LG polls in Balochistan, which announced it today.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!