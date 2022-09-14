ECP orders lawmakers to submit annual assets details by 31 December

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday ordered members of the parliament to submit their annual asset details by December 31, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP’s order, any parliamentarian who fails to submit his/her annual asset details by December 31 could be suspended. The list of non-declarers would be issued on January 1, 2023, it read.

Moreover, the parliamentarians also have to declare assets owned by their immediate family members. According to the Election rule 2017 all lawmakers, including members of the provincial assemblies and the Senate, are obligated to submit their asset details, to the ECP every year.

Earlier on July 5, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked all political parties to submit their statement of accounts for the financial year, 2021-2022.

The electoral watchdog asked the political parties to submit their statements of accounts for the previous financial year by August 29, 2022, which is a mandatory requirement under relevant election laws.

The political parties have been asked to submit their statements of account in terms of Section 210 of the Elections Act 2017 and other relevant provisions of elections laws.

Last year, the ECP suspended the membership of 48 National Assembly members and three senators over failing to submit the details of their assets.

