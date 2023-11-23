ECP orders PTI to hold intra-party elections within 20 days

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has ordered the PTI to hold intra-party elections within 20 days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

However, bat will remain election symbol of the party, the ECP said in its decision on the PTI’s intra-party election that was reserved on September 13.

The election commission had taken notice of the PTI’s intra-party elections. The PTI had submitted details of its party elections on June 08 last year.

“The PTI has failed to to hold transparent intra-party elections,” the electoral body said its verdict.

An ECP panel headed by commission’s member Nisar Durrani, announced the decision.

The Election Commission had served a notice to the party with regard to the party’s internal restructuring and intra-party elections.

The PTI had earlier appealed to the election commission to immediately issue a detailed written order regarding the intra-party elections and poll symbol allocation.

In an application earlier, the PTI said the intra-party elections of PTI were duly held on June 9, 2022, in pursuance of the party’s 2019 constitution, amended up to June 8, 2022.

PTI’s Barrister Gohar, while talking to media expressed regret over the election commission’s decision and alleged that the ECP could not made justice.

“The election commission didn’t say that the party election not held according to the constitution but said that documents were not complete,” PTI lawyer said.

“The bat will remain the party’s election symbol. We will challenge the election commission’s order at a proper forum after consultation,” he added.