ECP orders to hold Hyderabad, Karachi LG polls on January 15

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while rejecting the pleas of MQM-P and the Sindh government has ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the reserved decision on holding the repeatedly-delayed local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The ECP said that the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad will be held as per old voters’ lists. The concerned authorities have been directed to make arrangements for the polls.

It may be noted that MQM-P and Sindh government were seeking delay in the polls citing delimittion issue, while Jamaat-e-Islami was praying to hold the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

A three-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of the MQM-P and other parties.

During the hearing, the Sindh government sought a week to submit arguments in the case as Additional Advocate General Fauzia Zafar appeared before the ECP unprepared.

The CEC abolished the defence right of the provincial government after its lawyer showed up in the case without preparation.

In a petition, the Jamaat-e-Islami called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan to fulfil its constitutional responsibility by holding local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on time.

PPP-led Sindh government and MQM-Pakistan had moved ECP over delay in LG polls due to delimitations issue.

