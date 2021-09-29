ECP orders vote recount in three wards of Karachi cantonment boards

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered recounting of votes in three wards of Karachi cantonment boards, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will conduct the recounting votes in three wards of Karachi cantonment boards on Thursday (tomorrow).

The ECP issued directives to conduct vote recounting in the Ward 5 of Korangi Cantonment Board tomorrow where the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate declared victorious during September 12 elections.

The candidate of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had faced a defeat in Ward 5 by just three votes.

According to the notification, the recounting of votes will be conducted under the supervision of DRO Sajjad Khattak at the cantonment board’s office in Korangi Creek at 11:00 am.

Moreover, the election commission also directed to conduct vote recounting in the two wards of Cantonment Board Malir.

In CBM’s Ward 4, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate had won the polls by securing 365 votes, whereas, the candidate of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was declared the runner-up with a difference of 19 votes.

Moreover, another candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been declared the winner in the cantonment board’s elections in Ward 7 of CBM, whereas, the PPP candidate faced defeat with the difference of one vote.

In the Cantonment Board Malir (CBM), the recounting of votes will be conducted under the supervision of DRO Naveed Aziz at his office at 11:00 am.