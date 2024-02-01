ECP prepares election code of conduct draft for social media

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has prepared a draft of the code of conduct for social media, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

ECP sources said that social media activists would also be issued cards for general elections.

“A statement on oath will be taken from social media activist that they will be bound to compliance of the code of conduct,” election commission sources said.

“Social media activists will be allowed to review the polling station from within. A social media activist will not be allowed to seek vote for a specific political party,” sources said.

A social media person would not try to influence voters and they will not be allowed to get footage of the internal premises of polling stations,” sources at the election commission said.