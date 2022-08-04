ECP ‘ready to hold general elections’ as delimitations finalized

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is ready to hold general elections in the country as it has finalized delimitations of the constituencies across the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within the ECP, the commission has completed all delimitations and addressed all objections raised on them. “The delimitations for all national and provincial constituencies has been completed,” they said.

The sources within the ECP said that they were ready to hold general elections at any time in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP has assured the Supreme Court of Pakistan that it would complete the delimitations by August 04 while hearing a suo moto regarding Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri’s ruling, which was later overturned with a unanimous decision from the apex court.

Previously, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it is ready for the new elections by the end of October this year.

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omar Hameed Khan while holding a press conference in Islamabad has made it clear that the body will be ready to hold new elections at the end of October but the decision in this regard has to be taken by the incumbent government.

ECP secretary said that the final list of voters was posted on October 4, 2020. The door-to-door verification process was completed between November 7 to December 31, 2021, the SMS service was made free from November 26 to December 31, 2021.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is an independent and autonomous body and it is its responsibility to conduct transparent and fair elections.

Comments