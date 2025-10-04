ECP recommends amendments in election laws specially overseeing of political parties intra-party elections: Sources

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recommended a vital amendments in the election laws and regulations, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the ECP has forwarded the draft of the recommendations to the ministry of the law and human rights.

In its proposed recommendations, the ECP has asked powers to oversee the political parties intra-party elections, the sources said.

The ECP sources said that the overseeing of the political parties intra-party elections is inevitable for democracy within the political parties.

The sources said that the purpose of the amendments is to resolve problems related to political parties registration, election symbols and women representation.

The ECP sources said that the election process would be more transparent and organized with the amendments adding the amendments would ensure making of the democracy structure within the party strong and women participation.

The sources said that there is no clause in the elections laws to examine transparency in the intra-party elections of the political parties.

The ECP sources said that there are a dozens of the political parties in the country but their internal party structure is weak.

The ECP has suggested that the intra-party elections of the political parties be observed by a team comprising the ECP officers.

It was also suggested the ECP would present its annual report along with observational report in the parliament, the sources added.

The ECP said that the approval of the suggestions would add people trust and party’s transparency.

It is likely that the political parties would give a tough reaction over the proposed recommendations. Some political parties have already expressed their apprehensions over the intra-party elections.

Earlier in March this year, the ECP released statistics about registered voters in the country. As per details shared by the ECP, the number of registered voters in Pakistan has exceeded 133.4 million.

The latest statistics, the country now has 133,417,505 registered voters. Among them, the number of male voters stands at 71,654,092, while the total female voter count has reached 61,763,413.

According to ECP, the number of registered voters in February 2018 was 128 million.

According to a statement issued by the electoral body, “The ECP’s commitment to transparency is evident in this disclosure, providing citizens with accurate electoral information.”

It added, “This disclosure aligns with the Election Commission’s continuous efforts to keep an updated and easily accessible record of the nation’s voting population.”