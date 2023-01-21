ECP recommends Punjab election b/w April 09 to 12

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suggested dates to Punjab Governor for holding elections in the province in April, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ECP has recommended Governor Baligh ur Rehman to hold elections in Punjab between April 09 to 12, sources said.

The governor will decide the date for holding elections in the province. Former CM Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly have also written letters, according to sources.

Governor Punjab holding consultations for elections date in the province, sources added.

Punjab Assembly stood dissolved last Saturday after Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman excused himself from the process, saying he could not become a part of the move.

A notification from the governor for the appointment of the caretaker chief minister was dispatched to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Leader of the Opposition in the PA Hamza Shahbaz. It said the PA and provincial cabinet stood dissolved under Article 112(1) of the Constitution.

It is to be mentioned here that the matter of appointment of the Punjab caretaker chief minister has reached to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the bipartisan parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus over the issue.

