ECP refrains caretaker govt from restructuring FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again asked the caretaker federal government not to restructure the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and let the matter be decided by the upcoming elected government, ARY News reported.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Secretary ECP maintained that the basic responsibility of the caretaker government is to run day-to-day affairs. The letter read that the caretaker government could run the necessary matters of public interest and major policy decisions should not be taken by it.

“Such policy decisions should not be taken by the caretaker government in a hurry. These decisions might affect the upcoming elected government,” the letter read.

Earlier on January 30, The Caretaker federal cabinet okayed the revamp of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet in which recommendations of the Inter-Ministerial Committee were presented.

The cabinet okayed the summary regarding the restructuring of the FBR. According to the declaration of the federal cabinet Customs and In-Land Revenue will be two separate departments.

Both will be led by the director generals of the relevant cadres. Furthermore, the Federal Tax Policy Board will be constituted in the Revenue Division under the head of the finance minister.