ECP refutes allegations of rigging during elections 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday refuted allegations pertaining to rigging during the February 8 general elections, acknowledging the occurrence of a few irregularities, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement issued today, the electoral watchdog acknowledged that it does not deny the occurrence of a few irregularities and that relevant forms were available for investigation. “Immediate decisions are being taken on complaints filed,” it added.

However, the election commission said, the electoral process was peacefully organised despite ‘difficulties and issues’. The ECP noted that conducting the elections smoothly was a ‘major operation’ which was completed successfully.

Referring to the delay in election results, the election commission said that the suspension of mobile services on February 8 created some hindrances in the sending of electronic data by presiding officers (POs).

Pakistan witnessed a countrywide shutdown of internet and cellular phone services on Feb 8 during the polling process with the authorities attributing the move “to maintain law and order” in the wake of the violence.

Today, the ECP said that the move had severely affected coordination and transport of election material.

According to the election commission, the first result of elections 2024 was received at 2am compared to the 2018 election result which was received at 4am.

“Except for some constituencies, the results of the elections were completed within one and a half days,” the statement said, adding: “The delay in results in some constituencies did not benefit or harm any specific political party.”

The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly (NA) and 590 seats of provincial assemblies.

Voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, independent candidates have managed to win 101 seats. It is worth mentioning that out of these 101 independent candidates, 92 are supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while nine are general independent candidates.

PML-N is in the second position with 75 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats. The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.

Moreover, the MWM, National Party, PML-Z, Balochistan Awami Party, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party have won one seat each.

The polls were held overall smoothly and peacefully as no major untoward incident was reported throughout the country on Election Day with active participation of citizens who came out in droves to exercise their right to vote for electing candidates of their choice.