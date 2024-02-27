ECP rejects petitions against election results of 3 Karachi NA seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected election petitions of three PTI-backed candidates against results of three National Assembly seats of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The ECP directed petitioners to challenge results of three constituencies NA-237, NA-239 and NA-241 Karachi in election tribunal.

People’s Party’s Asad Alam Niazi, Nabil Gabol and Mirza Ikhtiar Baig had won three Karachi seats.

The election commission rejected petitions of PTI-backed Independent Zahoor Ud Din in NA-237, Mohammad Yasir in NA-239 Lyari and Khurram Sher Zaman in NA-241.

According to election result Asad Alam Niazi of PPP-P bagged 40836 votes, while PTI’s Zahoor Ud Din remained runner-up.

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate Nabil Gabol bagged the Lyari seat of the National Assembly constituency (NA-239) by securing 40,077 votes with a lead of 2,843 votes against the PTI-backed independent candidate Mohammad Yasir, who came in second position with 37,234 votes.

PTI-backed independent candidate Khurram Sher Zaman lost NA-241 election to PPP’s Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, who won by securing 52,456 votes with a lead of 3,846 votes against Khurram Sher Zaman, who managed to secure second position with 48,610 votes.