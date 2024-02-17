ECP rejects Rawalpindi commissioner’s rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha’s allegation regarding rigging in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha resigned from his post after accepting responsibility for rigging election 2024”.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has flatly rejected the rigging allegations put forth by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta against the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The spokesperson said in a statement that neither the ECP nor any of its officials instructed the Rawalpindi commissioner to change election results under his jurisdiction.

He stated that the ECP would soon conduct a comprehensive inquiry to confirm the facts. Commissioners of any division do not have a direct role in conducting elections; they are neither District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs), nor Presiding Officers (POs).

It is important to note here that Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha admitted that the rigging took place in election and candidates who were leading in their constituencies with over 70,000 votes were converted to losers with the help of fake seals under his watch.

He apologized to his subordinates for compelling them to rig elections saying that they were crying when they were directed to carry out the rigging.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier refuted allegations pertaining to rigging during the February 8 general elections, acknowledging the occurrence of a few irregularities.