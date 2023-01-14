ECP rejects Sindh govt’s plea to delay LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday once again rejected the Sindh government’s latest request to postpone local government (LG) elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, and ruled that the polls would be held on January 15 (tomorrow) as per the schedule, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government on Saturday once again requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad amid security threats.

In a letter to the election commission, the Sindh government requested to postpone LG polls as the number of army and Rangers personnel required for elections are not available.

The decision to hold LG polls per schedule was taken in an important ECP meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here on Saturday.

سندھ بلدیاتی انتخابات کا دوسرا مرحلہ 15 جنوری 2023 کو پولنگ ہوگی۔ pic.twitter.com/bhAJsRrK7s — Spokesperson ECP (@SpokespersonECP) January 14, 2023

In a statement, the ECP has also directed the Sindh government to ensure foolproof security measures during LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions.

GHQ excuses itself from deploying troops

The Pakistan Army Saturday once again turned down a request for static deployment of troops outside the “sensitive and most sensitive” polling stations during the local government polls scheduled to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on January 15.

Through a letter, the Ministry of Interior on Saturday informed the Election Commission of Pakistan that the ECP’s request seeking additional deployment of Army and Rangers outside the polling stations had been taken up with the military operations directorate, General Headquarters (GHQ).

“In response, MO Dte (military operations directorate), GHQ has stated that as already intimated given current deployment and very high number of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, required static deployment and security cover to polling staff and material as desired by [ECP] is not possible,” a letter from the interior ministry to the commission read.

It added: “Provincial Home Departments are responsible for providing requisite troops / police component for 1st tier response / static deployment at Polling Stations while Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) and Pakistan Army can only provide Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs) for 2nd and 3rd tier response, respectively.”

“An effort will be made to provide required static deployment of Rangers at these polling stations in support of police as a one-time measure,” the letter states.

FC to be deployed for Sindh LG polls

After GHQ excused itself from providing security for sensitive polling stations, the Ministry of Interior has ordered static deployment of Frontier Constabulary (FC) troops outside all highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations during local government elections in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions.

“The competent authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 220 Constitution, is pleased to authorize static deployment of available sufficient enough of Frontier Constabulary to ensure smooth conduct said elections,” the Interior Ministry said in a letter.

Interior Ministry, in its letter to ECP, mentioned that the exact number of troops and area of deployment will be worked out by the electoral watchdog, Home Department, and Government of Sindh in consultation with FC authorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP has categorised all 8,924 polling stations for the upcoming LG polls as either sensitive or most sensitive.

Comments