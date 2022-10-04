ECP rejects Sindh govt’s request for postponing LG polls

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday rejected the Sindh government’s request to postpone the second phase of local government polls, ARY News reported.

The ECP rejected the request in a meeting held here in Islamabad to review preparations regarding organisation of LG polls in Karachi and forthcoming by-elections on National Assembly seats.

The ECP said that maintaining law and order during the election is the responsibility of the provincial government and the law enforcement agencies and directed the Sindh government to ensure deployment of police personnel during elections in Karachi.

A day prior, the Sindh government had requested the ECP to once again postpone the local body polls for three months, citing shortage of police personnel to maintain the law and order situation in the province.

In the letter to the ECP, the Sindh government highlighted the shortage of force due to rescue and relief work in the flood-hit districts of the province.

Mentioning that the police has asked for a postponement of three months, the Sindh government urged the ECP to coordinate with relevant authorities.

Citing shortage of force, Sindh police on Monday sought adjournment of the second phase of the Local Government (LG) elections in the province, including Karachi.

The report said Karachi police currently have 23,000 policemen and for the peaceful conduct of LG elections in the second phase, there is a need of 39,000 cops.

