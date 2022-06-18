ECP rejects transfers of DPOs ahead of Punjab by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday has rejected the transfers of the district police officers (DPOs) ahead of by-elections in Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the IGP Punjab in a letter to the ECP sought transfers of DPOs of Khushab, Haifabad, Khanewal, DG Khan and Rajanpur. The plea has been rejected by the ECP.

We have not okayed the transfers of any of the DPOs in Punjab and added that news circulating on social media in this regard is baseless.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that polling for by-election on 20 general seats of the Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

The ECP has announced the schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

Read more: Punjab by-polls: ECP allows lawmakers to visit constituencies

According to the schedule, nomination papers for the by election could be submitted from June 04 to 07. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on June 11, the ECP stated.

The candidates will be announced as election symbols on June 24, while polling will be held on July 17.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

Comments