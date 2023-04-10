ECP releases data of registered voters across country

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released the latest data of registered voters across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP data, the total registered voters till March 2023 has crossed the mark of 125.6 million. The number of male voters is 67.8 million and the number of women voters is 57.7 million.

The ratio between the male and female voters in Pakistan is 54 per cent and 46 per cent respectively.

The electoral watchdog also released the data in terms of age according to which at least 26 per cent of the voters are in the age group of 26 to 35 years.

According to the report, the number of voters in Punjab is 71.5 million, while the number of voters in Sindh is 26.3 million.

The number of voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 21.4 million, the number of voters in Baluchistan is 5.2 million and the number of voters in Islamabad is 1.2 million.

The total number of voters in terms of provinces and territories are:

Sindh: 26,396,053.

Punjab: 71,565,168.

Balochistan: 5,228,729.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 21,415,490.

Islamabad: 1,020,953.

