ECP reschedules Islamabad LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday rescheduled the local government elections in Islamabad with the polls now set to take place on December 31, ARY News reported.

The electoral watchdog had earlier announced holding local bodies elections on December 24.

اسلام آباد میں بلدیاتی انتخابات 31 دسمبر کو ہوں گے۔@ECP_Pakistan pic.twitter.com/wnUAaer6QB — Haroon Shinwari, Spokesperson ECP (@HaroonS2021) November 4, 2022

According to the schedule, the date for submission of nominations would be from November 7 to 11, he added. The ECP would scrutinize the nomination papers from Nov 15 to 18.

The election commission will issue the final list of candidates on November 29 and symbols would be allotted to candidates on December 1, as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, a ban has been implicated on posting and transfers after the announcement of the schedule of the local bodies’ polls.

ECP TO TAKE UP KARACHI LG POLLS CASE ON NOV 9

In another development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to take up the case pertaining to local government (LG) elections in Karachi on November 9.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The meeting was also attended by ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain and other members of the commission.

The attendees were briefed about the Sindh government’s report on holding local body elections in Karachi.

Comments